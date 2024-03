Forgiveness is for Yourself, When Does God Forgive? Law of Compensation and Consequences, Father Abuse and Forgiveness, How to Forgive Completely, What Forgiveness Does for Myself? Freedom

Full Original:

https://youtu.be/IW7apqmgJMc

https://www.divinetruth.com

“THE INSTANT YOU BREAK ONE OF GOD’s LAWS OF LOVE, YOU ARE FORGIVEN. GOD DOESN’T DEMAND IT OF YOU, ANYTHING OF YOU. GOD DOESN’T EVEN DEMAND THAT YOU ARE SORRY. GOD STILL FORGIVES YOU.”

@ 27m17s





“LOT OF TIMES WE THINK WE’VE FORGIVEN OURSELVES BUT IN REALITY, ALL WE’VE DONE IS JUSTIFIED OUR ACTIONS. THAT’S NOT FORGIVENESS.”

@ 27m41s





“THERE IS THIS LAW OF COMPENSATION. AND THE LAW OF COMPENSATION IS - WHAT YOU SOW, YOU REAP. LAW OF COMPENSATION IS – THERE’S GOING TO BE AN EFFECT FOR EVERY ACTION YOU TAKE. SO THEREFORE, EVEN THOUGH GOD’S FORGIVEN YOU, THERE IS A CONSEQUENCE OF THE LAWS YOU’VE BROKEN. AND THEY WILL HAVE TO BE, THOSE CONSEQUENCES WILL HAVE TO BE PAID BY YOURSELF."

@ 28m00s





“IF YOU LOCK YOUR LIFE UP, WAITING FOR THE PEOPLE WHO HURT YOU TO BE SORRY, YOU WILL NOT EVER BE AT ONE WITH GOD AND YOU WILL NEVER EXPERIENCE THE BEAUTIFUL EMOTIONS THAT COME IN THAT STATE. YOU WON’T EXPERIENCE THE FREEDOM THAT COMES FROM FORGIVING THEM AND FORGIVING YOURSELF.”

@ 31m35s





“IF A PERSON DOESN’T FORGIVE, THEY ARE BASICALLY LOCKING UP THEIR OWN SPIRITUAL PROGRESSION AND THEIR OWN BLISS. YOU ARE JUST HARMING YOURSLEF.”

@ 32m20s





“HOW DO I FORGIVE? ALL YOU NEED TO DO IS FEEL THE GRIEF YOU FELT HAVING THESE THINGS DONE TO YOU.”

@ 33m52s