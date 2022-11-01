Gen. Milley is a Woke Traitor. President Donald J. Trump with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

Full Interview: President Donald J. Trump returns to AMERICA First to talk about the upcoming midterms, how the Biden Administration has destroyed the American military, and more.

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.

Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/

Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289