Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Gen. Milley is a Woke Traitor. President Donald J. Trump with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
506 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 23 days ago |
Shop now

Full Interview: President Donald J. Trump returns to AMERICA First to talk about the upcoming midterms, how the Biden Administration has destroyed the American military, and more.

Tune in to America First with Sebastian Gorka, Weekdays 3PM-6PM EST.
Check out our store: https://sebgorkastore.myshopify.com/
Subscribe to the America First podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/america-first-with-sebastian-gorka-podcast/id1451874289

Keywords
sebastian gorkaamerica firstpres trump

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket