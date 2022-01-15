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MIT SCIENTIST LINK COVID VACCINES TO SEVERE DISEASE
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122 views • January 15, 2022
MIT SCIENTIST LINK COVID VACCINES TO SEVERE DISEASE
Mirror source: Hippie Buff Mom
bitchute
This is on everyone’s precious news. Will the masses wake up? Even though I believe Fox News is controlled opposition, ITS STILL ON THE NEWS! This isn’t fake news, people are sick and dying from these toxic jabs.
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
Mirror source: Hippie Buff Mom
bitchute
This is on everyone’s precious news. Will the masses wake up? Even though I believe Fox News is controlled opposition, ITS STILL ON THE NEWS! This isn’t fake news, people are sick and dying from these toxic jabs.
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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