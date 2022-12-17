Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Are You Ready for God’s Final Judgement Mark Finley
12 views
channel image
PatchSDA
Published Yesterday |

The Judgement of God will come to every single one of us one day. Whether we understand it or not God created us as free moral agents and our choices will determine our eternal destiny. From the time you were born, the Holy Spirit began working in your life to draw you out to the things of eternity. In this presentation, Pastor Mark clearly lays out where our decisions will take us. Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley presents Part 4 of a series called Secrets from the Ancient Sanctuary.


➡️SUBSCRIBE- to HopeLives365 http://bit.ly/Subscribe_HopeLives365


💗DONATE through HopeLives365 website http://bit.ly/Donate_to_HopeLives365

Keywords
healthgodheavenlovejesuschristianlifechurchbabylonnwobeastmarkdeviljudgementrevelationantichristsabbathisreal666lamb144000eternalsicknessdanielarmegedeon

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket