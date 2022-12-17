Are You Ready for God’s Final Judgement Mark Finley

The Judgement of God will come to every single one of us one day. Whether we understand it or not God created us as free moral agents and our choices will determine our eternal destiny. From the time you were born, the Holy Spirit began working in your life to draw you out to the things of eternity. In this presentation, Pastor Mark clearly lays out where our decisions will take us. Watch and listen as Pastor Mark Finley presents Part 4 of a series called Secrets from the Ancient Sanctuary.





