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The Sounds and Sunsets of our New Country Life
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26 views • April 03, 2022
Moving from the sounds of urban life - planes ✈️, emergency 🚨and road traffic- to the sounds of the country is such joy. I am serenaded nightly; two of my favorites are shared in this video. ☺️
I also thought I would miss the sunset views once moving to such a tree’d area but as luck would have it, the home we found has gorgeous views of the sunset right outside the kitchen window, where I spend a lot of time. It may be silly to some (or all 🤣) but I find it all enchanting! 🥰 I love Going Country! 😃
For garden updates, local happenings and dog mom life on the homestead you can find me on MeWe at: https://mewe.com/i/tiffanyalmazan
I also thought I would miss the sunset views once moving to such a tree’d area but as luck would have it, the home we found has gorgeous views of the sunset right outside the kitchen window, where I spend a lot of time. It may be silly to some (or all 🤣) but I find it all enchanting! 🥰 I love Going Country! 😃
For garden updates, local happenings and dog mom life on the homestead you can find me on MeWe at: https://mewe.com/i/tiffanyalmazan
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