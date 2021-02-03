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COVID 19 Swab Test 001 - Swab Test Is Potentially Very Dangerous
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1351 views • February 03, 2021
Why shove a swab so far up a person's nose it could cause damage to the very fragile bone protecting the brain?
Are they deliberately targeting the brain, inserting something from the swab itself?
Are they deliberately targeting the brain, inserting something from the swab itself?
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