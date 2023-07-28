Col Rob Maness on the Biden Regime’s Weaponization of the Government and Pushing UFO Propaganda

According the Robert F Kennedy Jr, who happens to be challenging Joe Biden for the Democrat nomination for President, the Biden Regime denied his request for Secret Service, which appears to be completely politically motivated.





Col Rob Maness joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to break it all down, especially in light of how the government has been weaponized against Donald Trump, his supporters and now even RFK.





They also discuss the UFO Congressional Hearings where supposed whistleblowers share perfectly scripted “revelations” about supposed extraterrestrial activity. Given Col Maness’ background at an Air Force Base also known as “The New Roswell” and his father’s work at Area 51, he’s the right one to speak to about this new narrative. This conversation is definitely an interesting and fascinating one.





