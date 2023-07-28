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Col Rob Maness on the Biden Regime’s Weaponization of the Government and Pushing UFO Propaganda
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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25 views • July 28, 2023

According the Robert F Kennedy Jr, who happens to be challenging Joe Biden for the Democrat nomination for President, the Biden Regime denied his request for Secret Service, which appears to be completely politically motivated.


Col Rob Maness joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to break it all down, especially in light of how the government has been weaponized against Donald Trump, his supporters and now even RFK.


They also discuss the UFO Congressional Hearings where supposed whistleblowers share perfectly scripted “revelations” about supposed extraterrestrial activity. Given Col Maness’ background at an Air Force Base also known as “The New Roswell” and his father’s work at Area 51, he’s the right one to speak to about this new narrative. This conversation is definitely an interesting and fascinating one.


Be sure to watch The Rob Maness Show on Red Voice Media. Go to https://robmaness.com for more information.


Subscribe to Jeff Dornik’s Substack at https://jeffdornik.substack.com to get all of Jeff’s show, interviews, articles and exclusive content directly in your email inbox.


Register for the free livestream event hosted by Mike Lindell where he’s going to lay out his plan for cleaning up our elections as we head into the 2024 Election. Don’t miss this two day event that will be jam-packed with the practical gameplay to save our elections that will take place August 16th and 17th. Register for FREE using promo code FFN to get a free gift from Mike Lindell at https://lindellevent.com.


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Keywords
ufopodcastjoe bidenconspiracy theoryextraterrestrialrfkarea 51robert f kennedy jrbiden administrationfreedom first networkjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffnrob maness
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Privacy Policy