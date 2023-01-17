Brother Chris Gingrich ~ Testimony January 15, 2023

What a Blessing and Honour to Have Such a Precious Elder Brother & Elder Disciple Among us here in S.C.As Brother Chris Stated about The Salvation of The Lord, " O How MARVELOUS ". He Reminded us of the Song, " O how marvelous! O how wonderful! And my song shall ever be: O how marvelous! O how wonderful! Is my Savior's love for me! https://thefinalwitness.com/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ

