Martin Armstrong - Covid Con Falls Apart In 2022

The Rockefellers' SPARS document 2020 to 2023 plan:

In April 2022, the Rockefellers release anecdotes of adverse Covid vaccine side effects using Meta, Twitter and YouTube and combined them with data downloaded from the HHS Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

In May 2022, western governments allowed parents to claim that their children were experiencing neurological symptoms to the point of lawsuits.

The pandemic officially ends in August 2023, but the virus persists in domesticated animal reservoirs.

Note: The mainstream media will allow adverse events to be told (April 2022)...and, allow lawsuits to be known (May 2022). When the game ends, August 2023.



Usually, I clip the most important parts of a video. The entire video is top notch. Armstrong talks about the next outbreak, future predictions by his AI Computer (Socrates):



1. Of those who were vaccinated, 60-percent accepted shots to travel and get their lives back.

- These vaccinated will reject boosters in 2022 when they discover the boosters are unlimited.

- Armstrong's friend got vaccinated to travel, developed blood clots and is afraid to travel.

2. Bankers will attempt to crash the stock market in 2022, and will fail, same as 2020.

3. Raising interest rates has no effect on crashing the stock market.

- Historically, raising rates kicks off the bull market in stocks.

- Raising rates raises costs of debt to government which makes them spend more.

4. Dow Jones Industrial Average (bottomed in September) reflects foreign capital flowing into the United States.

- The United States is seen as a safe haven to foreign investment.

5. Be cautious on crypto currency because that's what world governments are moving into.

- With blockchain, governments can track crypto currency from cradle-to-grave.

-- Every single individual who has come into possession of crypto at any time is known to all governments.

6. Unemployment will remain high in many different fields because they're deliberately trying to shut them down.

7. Panic cycles in politics 2022 and 2024; hasn't happened since the Great Depression.



Maximum gold price is $6500 in 2024.



Video downloaded from:

America Under Attack by Marxist Globalists – Martin Armstrong

Greg Hunter's USAWatchdog.com Published November 12, 2021

rumble.com/vp4r0p-america-under-attack-by-marxist-globalists-martin-armstrong.html



Armstrong's website: armstrongeconomics.com