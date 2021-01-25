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Are You Willing to Be Illegal for Jesus?
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20 views • January 25, 2021
Christians in the rich Western countries do not know what it is like to be illegal for believing in Jesus Christ. We take it for granted that our governments are tolerant of the Christian religion. However, we know from Bible prophecy that this tolerance will not last for long. Everyday the world is becoming more anti-Christian, and one day, you will be considered a criminal for having faith in God. If you're not preparing for such time right now, then you will most likely turn against God when the going gets tough. This video will help you to prepared to be illegal for Christ.
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