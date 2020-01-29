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Talk About Coronavirus and Get 7 Years In Prison! As Coronavirus Plane Lands In The US
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448 views • January 29, 2020
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https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-issues-harsh-warning-to-silence-social-media-postings-on-wuhan-pneumonia_3219251.html?
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https://www.yicai.com/news/100482441.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-28-chinese-government-coronavirus-infection-numbers-artificially-low-test-kits.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/plane-carrying-american-evacuees-from-china-amid-coronavirus-outbreak-diverted-to-california-air-base_3219943.html?fbclid=IwAR0qyUt7XDrJcG6s-nb_IaqzdwoKnANR4fnir4LIMBXWZdqzfa4BPJB7Uxs
https://www.theepochtimes.com/100000-hospital-beds-to-be-added-in-hubei-china-ground-zero-of-coronavirus-outbreak_3217726.html
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For More Information See:
https://www.theepochtimes.com/china-issues-harsh-warning-to-silence-social-media-postings-on-wuhan-pneumonia_3219251.html?
https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html?fbclid=IwAR3_0rS36BuI5uMUm-lGT4f42kMMMwnhJOimILsbvLhsexMWISECgwPZm9I#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
https://www.yicai.com/news/100482441.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-01-28-chinese-government-coronavirus-infection-numbers-artificially-low-test-kits.html
https://www.theepochtimes.com/plane-carrying-american-evacuees-from-china-amid-coronavirus-outbreak-diverted-to-california-air-base_3219943.html?fbclid=IwAR0qyUt7XDrJcG6s-nb_IaqzdwoKnANR4fnir4LIMBXWZdqzfa4BPJB7Uxs
https://www.theepochtimes.com/100000-hospital-beds-to-be-added-in-hubei-china-ground-zero-of-coronavirus-outbreak_3217726.html
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