What Drove Alex Stein To Become A ‘Professional Troll’ @PrimeTimeAlexStein

How does comedian Alex Stein successfully keep a deadpan expression without ever breaking character? ‘I was dropped on my head as a baby,’ he jokingly explains to Glenn. Alex Stein, BlazeTV’s newest comedian, joined Glenn to detail what about his style of comedy is so pertinent to today’s world: ‘I blend absurdity with reality, and the world has become SO absurd, that you have to use absurdity to fight the absurdity…’ In this interview, Stein details everything from his comedy style and the lies he experienced firsthand while working in L.A., to how his mother’s tragic death has now landed him on ‘easy street,’ and his ULTIMATE career goal…





"Prime Time with Alex Stein" launches LIVE February 8 at 6pm CT/7pm ET at BlazeTV.com and @PrimeTimeAlexStein









