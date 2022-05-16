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Doing Democracy Differently By Advocating For Community Engagement
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30 views • May 16, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uA_714gC06A
Hearing from the people of democracy is what allows our societies to thrive. With the help of organizations like The Sortition Foundation, citizens are being empowered to connect with democracy in a hands-on way.
Joining us on this episode is Rich Rippin. As a Project Manager at The Sortition Foundation, he is a part of a team that is recruiting participants to engage in citizens’ assemblies in order to create real democracy. The Sortition Foundation accomplishes this by utilizing software they have developed to select certain individuals to take part in various political discussions and decision-making procedures.
To find out more about The Sortition Foundation and keep up to date with their latest projects, visit www.sortitionfoundation.org.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uA_714gC06A
Hearing from the people of democracy is what allows our societies to thrive. With the help of organizations like The Sortition Foundation, citizens are being empowered to connect with democracy in a hands-on way.
Joining us on this episode is Rich Rippin. As a Project Manager at The Sortition Foundation, he is a part of a team that is recruiting participants to engage in citizens’ assemblies in order to create real democracy. The Sortition Foundation accomplishes this by utilizing software they have developed to select certain individuals to take part in various political discussions and decision-making procedures.
To find out more about The Sortition Foundation and keep up to date with their latest projects, visit www.sortitionfoundation.org.
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