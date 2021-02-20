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The Power of Omega 3s for Head Injury Recovery
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94 views • February 20, 2021
The Omega 3 fatty acids EPA, DPA, and DHA are the most critical for healing even seemingly minor head injuries, and can even offer assistance for some of the most severe, as detailed in this video. Omega 3 supplementation via fish or krill oil is critical for those who experience head trauma on a regular basis, i.e. footballs players, boxers, MMA fighters, etc.
Link:
Therapeutic Use of Omega 3 Fatty Acids in Severe Head Trauma:
https://www.ajemjournal.com/article/S0735-6757(12)00240-9/fulltext
Music - Iridescence by Megan Wofford on EpidemicSound.com
Twilight Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash
Beach Photo by Pedro Monteiro on Unsplash
Water Photo by Gláuber Sampaio on Unsplash
Forest Mountains Photo by Kalen Emsley on Unsplash
Grass Mountains Photo by Claudel Rheault on Unsplash
Grassy Field Photo by Dawid Zawiła on Unsplash
Night Photo by Jackson Hendry on Unsplash
Football, Motorcycle Helmet, and Hard Hat Images by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Warrior Helmet Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Therapeutic Use of Omega 3 Fatty Acids in Severe Head Trauma:
https://www.ajemjournal.com/article/S0735-6757(12)00240-9/fulltext
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
Link:
Therapeutic Use of Omega 3 Fatty Acids in Severe Head Trauma:
https://www.ajemjournal.com/article/S0735-6757(12)00240-9/fulltext
Music - Iridescence by Megan Wofford on EpidemicSound.com
Twilight Photo by Jonathan Borba on Unsplash
Beach Photo by Pedro Monteiro on Unsplash
Water Photo by Gláuber Sampaio on Unsplash
Forest Mountains Photo by Kalen Emsley on Unsplash
Grass Mountains Photo by Claudel Rheault on Unsplash
Grassy Field Photo by Dawid Zawiła on Unsplash
Night Photo by Jackson Hendry on Unsplash
Football, Motorcycle Helmet, and Hard Hat Images by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay
Warrior Helmet Image by Clker-Free-Vector-Images from Pixabay
Therapeutic Use of Omega 3 Fatty Acids in Severe Head Trauma:
https://www.ajemjournal.com/article/S0735-6757(12)00240-9/fulltext
Disclaimer:
All of the information on this channel is published in good faith and for educational purposes only. Primal Brain Hacks does not make any guarantee as to the completeness, reliability, or accuracy of this information.
The information provided on this channel is not intended to be nor does it constitute professional medical advice. Do not rely on this information as a substitute for professional medical advice. The use of any information contained on this channel is strictly at your own risk. Primal Brain Hacks will not be liable for any losses and/or damages in connection with the use of this channel.
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