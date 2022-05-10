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A Sluggard Repulses The Boss
Proverbs 10:26 (NIV)
26 As vinegar to the teeth and smoke to the eyes,
so are sluggards to those who send them.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The boss, and any honest employees, spurn the lazy worker.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ndtb7x8x
#vinegar #teeth #smoke #eyes #sluggards #send