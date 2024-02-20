MASSIVE FLUORIDE LAWSUIT! - They're Poisoning The Water! - New Lawsuit Wants To END The Madness!

FIND MORE FROM DERRICK BROZE HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network about the poisoning of the water supply with hydrofluosilicic acid, a byproduct of aluminum and phosphate smelting.

Fluoride is toxic waste and the industrial fluoride in the tap water in many places is not just doing nothing positive for our teeth, but it's slowly killing us, making us stupid and leading to countless ailments.

The new lawsuit in San Francisco intends to prove that fluoride is indeed a neurotoxin. According to Derrick Broze, the prosecution has done an excellent job thus far bringing in doctors, activists and lawyers to destroy the mainstream narrative surrounding fluoride and to prove indeed that hydrofluosilicic acid lowers IQ and causes neurological disorders.

Derrick explains the many real dangers of fluoride, his activism against fluoride over the past decade and where the case is going as the judge takes time to review all of the evidence presented by lawyer Michael Connett.

While the UK considers putting fluoride in the water, many places are rethinking the use of the poisonous substance. Will this be a win for health freedom? Or a loss.





