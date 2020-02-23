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Caught On Camera, Military Geoengineering Jets Spraying Over US ( Dane Wigington )
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179 views • February 23, 2020
Dane Wigington
104K subscribers
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/c...
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Totally Normal They Say… What Do You Think?
Military jets spraying over Nashville, Tennessee, December 20, 2019, captured by J. Sherwood
The climate science community is increasingly calling for massive global climate engineering / solar radiation management operations to be immediately deployed to mitigate climate collapse. They tell us that if climate engineering atmospheric spraying operations were to occur, that our skies would look exactly like they already look. Yet, academia is still pushing the false narrative that the lingering and expanding jet aircraft trails in our skies are only a result of “condensation”. For the record, all US military jet air tankers and all commercial jet carriers are equipped with "Hi Bypass Turbofan" jet engines which are by design nearly incapable of producing condensation trails except under rare and extreme conditions. The trails we increasingly see in our skies are the result of sprayed dispersions related to climate engineering, not condensation. Question, how dire does the unfolding climate collapse have to become before the climate science community acknowledges the ongoing global climate engineering assault?
The past propensity of populations to deny the ongoing climate engineering atrocities is finally breaking down. Increasingly shocking and compelling film footage captures of jet aircraft aerosol dispersions are rapidly eroding the official false narrative that we are only seeing "condensation trails" in our skies.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding, we must make every day count.
Dane Wigington
To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n...
The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyxmr...
The Dimming: Groundbreaking Geoengineering Documentary Is In Production, 1 minute trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDIs0...
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl...
To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigingt...
To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our four youtube channels below:
Dane Wigington https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington
Geoengineering Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...
GeoengineeringWatch.org https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...
Geo Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWatch
104K subscribers
https://www.GeoengineeringWatch.org
TO READ OR POST COMMENTS ON THIS VIDEO, PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE ARTICLE: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/c...
Our hope and goal is for this video to be shared far and wide, DO NOT re-upload this copyrighted video without prior written permission and conditions from GeoengineeringWatch.org
If you like this video, please SUBSCRIBE to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington Click the bell to ensure you are notified of our new videos.
Totally Normal They Say… What Do You Think?
Military jets spraying over Nashville, Tennessee, December 20, 2019, captured by J. Sherwood
The climate science community is increasingly calling for massive global climate engineering / solar radiation management operations to be immediately deployed to mitigate climate collapse. They tell us that if climate engineering atmospheric spraying operations were to occur, that our skies would look exactly like they already look. Yet, academia is still pushing the false narrative that the lingering and expanding jet aircraft trails in our skies are only a result of “condensation”. For the record, all US military jet air tankers and all commercial jet carriers are equipped with "Hi Bypass Turbofan" jet engines which are by design nearly incapable of producing condensation trails except under rare and extreme conditions. The trails we increasingly see in our skies are the result of sprayed dispersions related to climate engineering, not condensation. Question, how dire does the unfolding climate collapse have to become before the climate science community acknowledges the ongoing global climate engineering assault?
The past propensity of populations to deny the ongoing climate engineering atrocities is finally breaking down. Increasingly shocking and compelling film footage captures of jet aircraft aerosol dispersions are rapidly eroding the official false narrative that we are only seeing "condensation trails" in our skies.
All are needed in the critical battle to wake populations to what is unfolding, we must make every day count.
Dane Wigington
To support Geoengineering Watch: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/su...
To receive Geoengineering Watch updates, please sign up for our mailing list: https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/n...
The Catastrophic Consequences Of Climate Engineering: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyxmr...
The Dimming: Groundbreaking Geoengineering Documentary Is In Production, 1 minute trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oDIs0...
The latest and most effective GeoengineeringWatch.org awareness raising materials can be found at the links below:
2 sided color glossy informational flyers: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/ads/
20 page fact and photo summary booklets: http://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/cl...
To follow us on Facebook, click here: https://www.facebook.com/dane.wigingt...
To follow the latest GeoengineeringWatch.org videos please subscribe to our four youtube channels below:
Dane Wigington https://www.youtube.com/c/DaneWigington
Geoengineering Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...
GeoengineeringWatch.org https://www.youtube.com/c/Geoengineer...
Geo Watch https://www.youtube.com/c/GeoWatch
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