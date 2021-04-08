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Dr. Duke Johnson: Medicine SHOULDN'T be the Enemy, Conservative doctor on Hospitals
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50 views • April 08, 2021
Dr. Duke Johnson, a credentialed medical doctor gives his CONSERVATIVE view on medicine. "Medicine shouldn't be the enemy," he says, while talking about citizen reticence to hospitalization. He give a heart wrenching story about furloughed surgeries and helps us understand where the break-down is! Enjoy as Dr. Johnson walks us through the basic elements about Medicine!
The FULL interview is EXCLUSIVELY on my Podcast, The Edge. Download it on all major platforms, or go to www.dustyfriday.com to listen to it!
Please check out his health and wellbeing site www.makkarios.com
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
The FULL interview is EXCLUSIVELY on my Podcast, The Edge. Download it on all major platforms, or go to www.dustyfriday.com to listen to it!
Please check out his health and wellbeing site www.makkarios.com
Visit www.dustyfriday.com for Great memes, news, videos, and podcasts.
Special Thanks To:
Bensound for royalty free music, visit them @ www.bensound.com
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