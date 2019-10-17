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Affordable Housing Platform - Election 2019
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370 views • October 17, 2019
Housing prices in major Canadian cities are through the roof; does the tightening of lending rules stop foreign buyers from outbidding Canadians who just want to buy a house? CHP Canada Leader, Rod Taylor gives an introduction to the Christian Heritage Party's Affordable Housing Platform.
Learn more about our 2019 Platform: https://www.chp.ca/about/2019platform
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
Learn more about our 2019 Platform: https://www.chp.ca/about/2019platform
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
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