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Η ΣΤΡΟΦΗ ΤΗΣ ΨΥΧΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ ΣΤΟ ΧΩΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΔΑΙΜΟΝΙΚΗΣ ΕΞΑΠΑΤΗΣΕΩΣ
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41 views • December 17, 2019
Η ΣΤΡΟΦΗ ΤΗΣ ΨΥΧΟΛΟΓΙΑΣ ΣΤΟ ΧΩΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΔΑΙΜΟΝΙΚΗΣ ΕΞΑΠΑΤΗΣΕΩΣ
THE CHANGE OF PSYCHOLOGY IN THE AREA OF DEMONIC FRAUD
(The Speech ti was in Greeks from DR LYGERI MELA with Master in Psychology & Orthodox Christian Theology ).
(Sigmund Freud & Carl Jung.. they made experiments with Kabbala- devil spirits.. in their patients!!).
THE CHANGE OF PSYCHOLOGY IN THE AREA OF DEMONIC FRAUD
(The Speech ti was in Greeks from DR LYGERI MELA with Master in Psychology & Orthodox Christian Theology ).
(Sigmund Freud & Carl Jung.. they made experiments with Kabbala- devil spirits.. in their patients!!).
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