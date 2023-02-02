Create New Account
IF YOU DON'T DO THIS YOU CAN'T BE A CHRISTIAN
It's not that Christianity has been tried and found wanting; it has been found difficult, and left untried. If you want to be a follower of Jesus, you have to come to him on HIS terms. Believe it or not, there isn't a single church in the world today which is teaching people to do that. It's all about THEIR terms, their traditions, and their lukewarm formulas for salvation. If you're not willing to follow the teachings of Jesus... particularly the one presented in this video, then you cannot be a Christian. For more teachings of Jesus, check out this playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]

