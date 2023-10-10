Create New Account
Katie Halper, Aaron Mate: Useful Idiots: CNN Mocks Palestinians with Pro-Israel Propaganda (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1901 Subscribers
7 views
Published a day ago

Mirrored from YouTube channel Useful Idiots at:-

https://youtu.be/rK3VKmSTcyQ?si=bS3w-WDGt-rfdfJ8

Oct 10, 2023Click here for the full interview with Gordon Hahn: www.usefulidiotspodcast.com/p/ukraines-inconvenient-truth


For $5 a month, become a Useful Idiot! Get extended interviews, Thursday Throwdowns, and chat live with Katie and Aaron in the Absurd Arena at www.usefulidiotspodcast.com


Watch this week's Thursday Throwdown: Speaker Trump to the Rescue? https://www.usefulidiotspodcast.com/p/speaker-trump-to-the-rescue


Join the Absurd Arena live chat with Katie and Aaron every Tuesday at 12pm est at https://usefulidiotspodcast.com/chat


How many times has the Palestinian death count been impossible to bear?


Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket