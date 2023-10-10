Katie Halper, Aaron Mate: Useful Idiots: CNN Mocks Palestinians with Pro-Israel Propaganda (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Useful Idiots at:-
https://youtu.be/rK3VKmSTcyQ?si=bS3w-WDGt-rfdfJ8
Oct 10, 2023Click here for the full interview with Gordon Hahn: www.usefulidiotspodcast.com/p/ukraines-inconvenient-truth
For $5 a month, become a Useful Idiot! Get extended interviews, Thursday Throwdowns, and chat live with Katie and Aaron in the Absurd Arena at www.usefulidiotspodcast.com
Watch this week's Thursday Throwdown: Speaker Trump to the Rescue? https://www.usefulidiotspodcast.com/p/speaker-trump-to-the-rescue
Join the Absurd Arena live chat with Katie and Aaron every Tuesday at 12pm est at https://usefulidiotspodcast.com/chat
How many times has the Palestinian death count been impossible to bear?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.