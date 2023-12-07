Create New Account
Liar, Liar
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

White House reporters — finally — ask [Bidan] about his bribery scandal.

If everything is legal, why is he lying about it?


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (6 December 2023)

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusionpolice statemoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailprotection racketbank recordsshell companygreg kellyjames bidenbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracyforeign agentbiden brand

