There Is No Such Thing As 7 Separate Noahide Laws

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This is an in-depth explanation of how the 7 Noahide Laws were made up by the Rabbis and why they are wrong from a Jewish Biblical perspective. Having separate laws for Jews and non-Jews is the cause for anti-Semitism and conspiracy theories. The solution is to have the same laws for everyone with the same punishments. And those laws are the Laws given to Moses on Mt. Sinai. If God wanted separate laws for non-Jews he would have given them then.
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