https://gettr.com/post/p288utdab55
Luc and Paul Hastings have been colluding with the CCP to persecute overseas dissidents for a long time and helped the CCP to invest Americans' pensions to Communist China
卢克和普衡跟中共长期深耕迫害海外异见人士,帮中共把美国人的养老金投到中共国
