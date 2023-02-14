Create New Account
Luc and Paul Hastings have been colluding with the CCP to persecute overseas dissidents for a long time and helped the CCP to invest Americans' pensions to Communist China
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
https://gettr.com/post/p288utdab55

Luc and Paul Hastings have been colluding with the CCP to persecute overseas dissidents for a long time and helped the CCP to invest Americans' pensions to Communist China



卢克和普衡跟中共长期深耕迫害海外异见人士,帮中共把美国人的养老金投到中共国


