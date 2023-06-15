168 What's Up Prof? Walter Veith & Martin Smith - It Is Well With My Soul, What Is Music's Purpose?

In Episode 168 we discuss the importance of music. In everyday life as well as divine service, where and how does music fit in? Is there correct music and wrong music, and how do we distinguish between the two? What is the purpose of music?
