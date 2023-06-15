Create New Account
168 What's Up Prof? Walter Veith & Martin Smith - It Is Well With My Soul, What Is Music's Purpose?
In Episode 168 we discuss the importance of music. In everyday life as well as divine service, where and how does music fit in? Is there correct music and wrong music, and how do we distinguish between the two? What is the purpose of music? Clash Of Minds Website: https://clashofminds.co.za Online Orders - North America: https://ca.clashofminds.co.za Online Orders - South Africa: https://za.clashofminds.co.za Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate

