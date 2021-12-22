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Dec 20 - Lots of good news! CommieRats flee sinking ship, Durham investigation updates, more
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119 views • December 22, 2021
Tonight we have a some good news to report starting off with CommieRat DemocRATS are fleeing the sinking ship and won’t run for reelection in 2022, Special Counsel John Durham investigation update, more and more and more and more and more and more celebs, politicians, and Hollywood stars are testing positive with breakthrough cases and China may be in a free fall as real estate giant Evergrand defaults.
Plus some of the things that I am thankful for as we approach Christmas, a teaser of a new subscriber giveaway for 2022, and a heartfelt thank you to all of you for supporting my channel across all the different platforms.
Merry Christmas to all of you!
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Plus some of the things that I am thankful for as we approach Christmas, a teaser of a new subscriber giveaway for 2022, and a heartfelt thank you to all of you for supporting my channel across all the different platforms.
Merry Christmas to all of you!
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
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