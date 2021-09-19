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WILL CANADA FALL & BECOME AUSTRALIA? W/ DAVID FREIHEIT, PPC CANDIDATE FOR PRIME MINISTER
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30 views • September 19, 2021
Updated 9-17-21: "Important Proven Solutions to Keep Your from getting sick even if you had the mRNA Shot - Dr. Nieusma": https://sarahwestall.com/important-proven-solutions-to-keep-from-getting-sick-even-if-you-have-the-mrna-shot/
David Freiheit, candidate for Prime Minister of Canada running against Justin Trudeau, joins the program to share his thoughts on the current situation in Canada and around the world. We discuss how close Canada is to falling and what he believes is needed to regain freedoms. His party, the People's Party of Canada, was just formed in 2019 and they are taking the country by storm with candidates running for every federal government position across the country. The national election takes place this Monday, September 20th, 2021. You can learn more about David Freiheit and his campaign at https://vivappc.ca/
Learn more or get your bottle of Z-Stack, Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack specifically for building your immune system and protecting you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
David Freiheit, candidate for Prime Minister of Canada running against Justin Trudeau, joins the program to share his thoughts on the current situation in Canada and around the world. We discuss how close Canada is to falling and what he believes is needed to regain freedoms. His party, the People's Party of Canada, was just formed in 2019 and they are taking the country by storm with candidates running for every federal government position across the country. The national election takes place this Monday, September 20th, 2021. You can learn more about David Freiheit and his campaign at https://vivappc.ca/
Learn more or get your bottle of Z-Stack, Dr. Zelenko's Vitamin Pack specifically for building your immune system and protecting you from getting sick (a weapon to protect you from the "vaccine" weapon): https://zstacklife.com/products/z-stack?ref=hpkvvpuhn0
Learn more about C60 Complete at https://www.c60complete.com/swestall-c60complete - be sure to use the latest coupons. Members of Ebener save 10%.
See exclusives on SarahWestall.TV or on Ebener (My Truth Platform - also get free eBooks & coupons)! Sign up at SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Best prices on Silver, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Do You Trust Me" by Michael Vignola, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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