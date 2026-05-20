Long-range strikes by the 50th Separate Brigade "VARYAG" against the enemy



0:12 - Checkpoint

0:17 - Ammunition depot

0:26 - Fuel storage tank

0:41 - Fuel storage tank

0:46 - Electrical substation

0:50 - Electrical substation

0:55 - Electrical substation

1:05 - Transformer

1:14 - Electrical substation

1:19 - Electrical substation

1:24 - Electrical substation

1:29 - Electrical substation

1:33 - Gas station

1:38 - Car

1:48 - Locomotive

1:57 - SBU building

2:07 - UAV depot

2:16 - Fuel storage tank



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Two Majors #Report for the morning of May 20, 2026



▪️ In yesterday's daily report, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on 651 downed enemy drones. At night the air defense forces repelled a drone attack on the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk in the Stavropol region. The head of the region reported. Belgorod was subjected to a missile attack. There were constant reports of downed drones in the Leningrad region. Drones were shot down while attempting to attack the oil refinery in Kstovo in the Nizhegorod region. In the Rostov region, about two dozen UAVs were destroyed in 4 districts: Millerovsky, Sholokhovsky, Matveevo-Kurgan, Chertkovsky. In the Tula region, 7 UAVs were destroyed over the territories of Borovsky, Lyudinovsky, Medynsky, Mosalsky and Khvastovichsky municipal districts.



▪️ The Russian Armed Forces organized strikes on targets in Odessa, Sumy, Kharkov, and Dnepropetrovsk.



▪️ In the Bryansk region, yesterday the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked a gas station in the village of Smorovaya Buda in the Klintsovsky district, injuring two civilians.



▪️ On the Sumy direction, assault units of the "North" Army Group advanced up to 600 meters in nineteen sectors. The clearance of basements of once residential buildings in Zapsselie continues.



▪️ In the Belgorod region, on the section of the Chapayevsky - Khotmyzhsk highway in the Graivoron district, a man was injured when a drone attacked a truck. In the village of Novaya Nilidovka in the Belgorod district, a man died on the spot from a drone detonation. In Shebekino, a civilian was injured from a drone explosion. In the village of Dobroye in the Shebekino district, a UAV attacked a car, injuring a civilian.



▪️ On the Kharkov direction, on the Volchansk sector of the front, assault units of the 126th Motor Rifle Regiment of the 71st Motor Rifle Division of the 14th Army Corps of the "North" Army Group drove the Ukrainian Armed Forces out of the village of Volokhovka and liberated the settlement.



▪️ On the Kupyansk direction, the main activity of the Russian Armed Forces remains in the south, on the east bank of the Oskol River, where our forces are breaking the enemy's defense in the direction of Kupyansk-Uzlovoe.



▪️ On the Dobropillsky direction, the situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces is worsening. Our forces are using all firepower to disrupt the enemy's logistics in the built-up area.



▪️ On the Dobropillsky direction, battles for Vasilevka and Mirnye are ongoing. The enemy has belatedly admitted the complete loss of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk).



▪️ On the East-Zaporizhia direction, the "East" Army Group continues to conduct active offensive actions with the aim of liberating the settlements of Verkhnya Tersa, Vozdvizhevka, and Komsomolskoe. A promising task is to reach Orekhov from the flank.



▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, the enemy has occupied another part of Primorsky and is introducing reinforcements into Stepnogorsk itself, which is particularly annoying due to the previous heavy battles for the settlement. There have been at least 17 UAV attacks on populated areas of the Kamensko-Dneprovsky municipal district. Damage was caused to the Kamensko-Dneprovsky Central District Hospital - at least six strikes were made on the territory.



▪️ In the Kherson region, 9 districts are completely without electricity due to Ukrainian UAV attacks. Over the day, three civilians in the region were injured due to UAV strikes (in Veliki Kopany, in Kakhovka, near Rykovo). Dozens of populated areas are under constant UAV attacks.



The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors