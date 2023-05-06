78% of dead bodies have white fibrous clots (caused by vaccine), notes embalmer, Richard Hirschman

"Of the 120 [bodies] I embalmed [in the last 3 months], 94 were clotted (78%), 58 were heavily clotted (48%).” One of these white fibrous clots that he took out of a person was 33 inches long. Embalmer, Richard Hirschman tells Steve Kirsch on 4 May 2023.
The full interview is posted here: https://rumble.com/v2m3w2i-full-episode-75-saving-lives-solving-deaths.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.