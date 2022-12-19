Create New Account
Deep State Uses & Creates Crises to Enslave You
The New American
Throughout the centuries, totalitarians have created and exploited crises to advance their objectives, and over the last century, the Deep State has done it repeatedly, explains The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From the world wars and the Great Depression to more modern examples such as Covid and "climate change," this strategy has been utilized and is being used to fundamentally reshape American society and humanity as a whole. However, if you understand it, you will be much better able to identify what is happening and avoid falling into the trap!


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

