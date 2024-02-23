SC's Color of Law Carry Fiasco Continues - Interview with Talbert Black from Palmetto Liberty

In this episode of 2A For Today, we interviewed Talbert Black, Jr. from Palmetto Liberty and he helped us unpack the Constitutional Carry debacle in South Carolina.





He detailed many of the problems with the bill in both the House and Senate forms, where we are at in the battle, and some of the inside baseball that only he knows from his real time advocacy behind the scenes during the debates in both chambers.





Welcome to 2A For Today!