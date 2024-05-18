Life is Spiritual

This is part 1 of a 2 part sermon done at the Openface Fellowship camp meeting in March of 2024. This covers the issue of the real source of life as we know and experience it.
I hope this will wet your appetite as there is a part 2 coming up shortly.
Be blessed!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.