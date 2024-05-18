Create New Account
Life is Spiritual
Biblical Precision
3 Subscribers
17 views
Published 17 hours ago

This is part 1 of a 2 part sermon done at the Openface Fellowship camp meeting in March of 2024. This covers the issue of the real source of life as we know and experience it. I hope this will wet your appetite as there is a part 2 coming up shortly. Be blessed!

