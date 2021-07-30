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David Rasnick PhD - The Death Of Science
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40 views • July 30, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast David Rasnick PhD. is joining us. David has a long history working in the pharmaceutical industry. He has over 40 years experience as a scientist. His areas of expertise include AIDS, arthritis, cancer, drug design and clinical diagnostics. He was a participant in the presidential aids advisory panel in South Africa. David is author of "Germ of Lies", "Virus Mania" and the article "Tyranny of Dogma" which is a must read if you want to understand just when and how science died in our country. This interview is so important and ends quite emotionally demonstrating just how much trouble we are in with millions of lives at stake. My hope is we will reach you with David’s message and that you will begin to take back your liberty. Let this podcast be a call to action I hope you hear it loud and clear. Learn more about David at https://www.davidrasnick.com/.
Please welcome David Rasnick to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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#DavidRasnick #AIDS #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Lockdown #Pandemic #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #LifestyleMatters
Please welcome David Rasnick to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
🤝 - Today’s Show Is Brought To You By www.NaturallyInspiredDetox.com
(Gut And Body Detox, Heavy Metal Detox, Natural Minerals For All Ages) - 🤝
❤️ - You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community - ❤️
Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
❤️ - Become A Member At - ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙏 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙏
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms - 🤛
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com -🎙
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com - 🔥
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com - ✍️
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired - ❤️
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#DavidRasnick #AIDS #Covid #Virus #Vaccine #Lockdown #Pandemic #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast #LifestyleMatters
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