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Trump: We Caught A Total Monster, And That Should Have Happened A Long Time Ago
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59 views • January 09, 2020
Alex Jones breaks down Trump's recent speech where he confirmed his victory in ridding the world of a top terrorist and avoiding war, much to the dismay of Nancy Pelosi and the Dem leadership.
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"Also, take advantage of the final day of our Mega Blowout Sale with free shipping and up to 75% off our hottest items!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/specials-clearance/12-days-of-christmas?ims=odlln&utm_campaign=EndOfYearMegaBlowoutDec19&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=EOYblowoutDec19
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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