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Core Reality Volume 3 Dark Awakening
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30 views • November 11, 2021
Jack "Coach" Taylor returns from an unsuccessful mission on Mars to help investigate a string of suspicious accidents and suspected sabotage. When the feisty daughter of a missing psychologist helps reveal a secret mind-control program that strikes too close to home, Coach is forced to choose between family and duty.
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