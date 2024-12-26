Audio Transcript: Dr. John Coleman 1994 Lecture (People Behind The Depopulation Agenda)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
City Bulletins' mp3 Learning Center: The Dr. John Coleman 1994 Lecture
Re: The people behind the depopulation of the middle class and why.
Downloadable mp3 learning series shareable files from actual transcripts.
Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.