[Nov 25, 2015] TFR - 49 - Revolutionary Radio: Babylon Rising – Chapters 1, 2 & 3

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For the next few weeks, I will be airing the audio for my first book, Babylon Rising: And The First Shall Be Last. In this episode, we’ll cover the Foreword, Preface, Introduction, Chapters 1, 2 and the beginning of Chapter 3.
TFR - 50 is a repeat of this episode.
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geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy