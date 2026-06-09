If Kazachya Lopan Falls, Kharkiv Comes Within Range: The New Threat To Ukraine’s Second City

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has increased its attacks on Ukrainian targets in rear areas. The range of targets has been extremely diverse. On the night of June 9, a bridge in Zatoka, in the Odessa Oblast, was hit by missiles, and fires were reported in the area. This logistics route is crucial for Ukraine because part of the Western military aid passes through it. There have also been massive strikes on the port infrastructure in the city of Odessa.

In northern Ukraine, warehouse facilities in Kharkiv have been destroyed. The city administration confirmed that a dozen “administrative and industrial facilities” were hit.

In the Chernihiv region, drones destroyed a truck parking lot for dual-use cargo. In Novhorod-Severskyi, a warehouse belonging to a major industrial enterprise was also hit.

The Russian army is reportedly using guided versions of the Geran-2 drone to destroy gas stations, particularly along the Kharkiv–Sumy route.

The number of videos online showing attacks on gas stations and trucks on highways in the Dnipropetrovsk region is growing as well. Today, June 9, a gas station near Pavlohrad was attacked. These actions may be a response to Kyiv’s attempts to disrupt the land route to Crimea.

Russian combat aircraft are operating actively in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region. On June 9, a major drone control center belonging to Ukraine’s 123rd Territorial Defense Brigade in Stetskivka was destroyed in a bombing raid.

It is also reported that Russian troops’ forward assault units have occupied the northern outskirts of Kazachya Lopan. This large settlement is close to the border and forms another sector of the buffer zone, similar to the Sumy border area. The key operational significance of this area, however, lies in the presence of an extensive railway line running directly from Kazachya Lopan to Kharkiv. Advancing 10–15 km along this axis deep into enemy territory brings Russian artillery within direct fire control range of Kharkiv’s key military-industrial and logistical facilities.

In the Slavyansk sector, the village of Molocharka fell to the Russians on June 8. The Russian command is seeking to encircle the remaining parts of Konstantinovka from the north. The main objective is to gain control of Highway H-20. This highway connects all major settlements in the area and serves as the main supply route for Ukrainian forces.

Fierce street fighting is underway in Konstantinovka itself. The northern part of the city remains under Ukrainian control. However, these are now relatively small neighborhoods. In any case, this is where the main events of the coming weeks will unfold, unless the Russian command has secretly prepared a major offensive in another area.

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