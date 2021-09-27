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Five in Ten 9/28/21: FDA Drone Darts?
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13 views • September 27, 2021
An FDA employee, caught on video by Project Veritas, has floated a novel solution to vaccine hesitancy: Drones to shoot vaccine darts into the unvaccinated.
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5) China struggles with power shortages; 4) Del Rio migrant camp is empty, but 20,000 more are coming north through Panama; 3) Vaccine mandates threaten to cause personnel shortages in hospitals and for the military; 2) Congress may create permanent office to investigate UFOs/UAPs; 1) Crypto-trading hamster outperforms Warren Buffett.
SkyWatchTV was banned by YouTube! Please follow SkyWatchTV on Rumble: www.rumble.com/skywatchtv
5) China struggles with power shortages; 4) Del Rio migrant camp is empty, but 20,000 more are coming north through Panama; 3) Vaccine mandates threaten to cause personnel shortages in hospitals and for the military; 2) Congress may create permanent office to investigate UFOs/UAPs; 1) Crypto-trading hamster outperforms Warren Buffett.
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