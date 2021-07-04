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Pedophile Rick Allen Jones the Engineer in Bill Gates Home [04.07.2021]
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201 views • July 04, 2021
#Satanism in plain Sight, and they don't even hide..
#ChildTraffiking #Pedophilia #EpsteimIsland #Adrenochrome #Pedogate #PedoWood #PizzaGate #frazzledrip #spiritcooking #RealGhislaine #Pedophilia #Canibalism #GhislaineMaxwell #woke #isaackappydidntkillhimself #clintonemails #isaackappy #epsteincoverup #pizzagate #dankmemes #wqke #building7didntkillitself #epsteindidntkillhimself #epsteinisland #clintonbodycount #qdrops #fallcabal #qanon #JohnPodesta #PodestaEmails #PodestaArt #PodestaTheMolesta #Pædofili #Pizzagate #PedoWood #EpsteinIland #HilleryClinton #PodestaeMails @OutofShadows2020 #FallCabal #frazzledrip
869 views Jul 3, 2021
DLUX
3.73K subscribers
https://youtu.be/siUvV_nYdnU
Sources:
A Probable Case of Child Exploitation (Sexual Abuse) Facilitated by People Other Than Rick Allen Jones, the Engineer of Bill Gates
Posted in Bill Gates, Microsoft at 10:55 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz
http://techrights.org/2020/06/23/engineer-of-bill-gates/
Brett MagicHour
http://techrights.org/2020/08/03/seattle-pd-report-and-magichour/
Zoophilia
http://techrights.org/2020/08/21/zoophilia-gates-estate/
Other: 08.04.20Release: Police Report About Arrest of Bill Gates Engineer for Pedophilia (Detained at Residence of Bill Gates)
http://techrights.org/2020/08/04/police-report-gates-residence-arrest/
72 Pages http://techrights.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/14-22121-3.pdf
MR JONES & HIM
Originally published 01/21/2021 on "Jamie Dlux" Youtube channel.
All my links are here https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
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Jamie Dlux
P.O. BOX 30383
Myrtle Beach SC 29588
#ChildTraffiking #Pedophilia #EpsteimIsland #Adrenochrome #Pedogate #PedoWood #PizzaGate #frazzledrip #spiritcooking #RealGhislaine #Pedophilia #Canibalism #GhislaineMaxwell #woke #isaackappydidntkillhimself #clintonemails #isaackappy #epsteincoverup #pizzagate #dankmemes #wqke #building7didntkillitself #epsteindidntkillhimself #epsteinisland #clintonbodycount #qdrops #fallcabal #qanon #JohnPodesta #PodestaEmails #PodestaArt #PodestaTheMolesta #Pædofili #Pizzagate #PedoWood #EpsteinIland #HilleryClinton #PodestaeMails @OutofShadows2020 #FallCabal #frazzledrip
869 views Jul 3, 2021
DLUX
3.73K subscribers
https://youtu.be/siUvV_nYdnU
Sources:
A Probable Case of Child Exploitation (Sexual Abuse) Facilitated by People Other Than Rick Allen Jones, the Engineer of Bill Gates
Posted in Bill Gates, Microsoft at 10:55 pm by Dr. Roy Schestowitz
http://techrights.org/2020/06/23/engineer-of-bill-gates/
Brett MagicHour
http://techrights.org/2020/08/03/seattle-pd-report-and-magichour/
Zoophilia
http://techrights.org/2020/08/21/zoophilia-gates-estate/
Other: 08.04.20Release: Police Report About Arrest of Bill Gates Engineer for Pedophilia (Detained at Residence of Bill Gates)
http://techrights.org/2020/08/04/police-report-gates-residence-arrest/
72 Pages http://techrights.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/14-22121-3.pdf
MR JONES & HIM
Originally published 01/21/2021 on "Jamie Dlux" Youtube channel.
All my links are here https://linktr.ee/jamiedlux
Bitchute Backup and Description
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b8Dtmt...
Support
PayPal https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/jamie...
Venmo https://venmo.com/jamie-dlux
Cashapp https://cash.app/$dluxnation
Merch
https://fuckin-stoned.creator-spring....
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/jamiedlux
Secret YT Channel https://youtube.com/channel/UC9S0RSW1...
Live
https://youtube.com/c/DLUXCHRONICLES
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/jamiedlux/
Rokfin https://rokfin.com/dlux
Rumble https://rumble.com/c/DLUXNATION
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@dluxnation:5?src=...
Jamie Dlux
P.O. BOX 30383
Myrtle Beach SC 29588
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