Shanghai China pt3 MSM LIES LIES LIES About Overwhelmed Hospitals & Half of Residents Will be Infected LIE
alltheworldsastage
Published 21 hours ago |

阿为逛世界Wei's Travel @weitravelhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhISAfZKkic


4K Quite Night Walk Tour at East Shanghai CBD-2022 Christmas Light 安静的工作日夜晚~漫步在上海浦东的老牌商业中心/八佰伴圣诞季街景


For All Life's Adventures @ForAllLifesAdventures

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r-gil-QT_Qo&t


What is Beijing City like now after removal of the Covid Zero policy?


Reports on China @ReportsOnChina

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jMUYjDltjqk


DEBUNKED: Is China in COVID Chaos?! Let's go see for ourselves!

freedomvaccinescensorshiplieschinapandemicfreespeechmandatesmaskscoronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19social distancingplandemicoverwhelmedfilmyourhospitalemptyhospitalscurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandateschinaproteststhenewnormalfullcapacity

