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Is October 15th Worldwide Mandatory Vaccination Day?
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280 views • October 12, 2021
Looking through the latest news, we can't help but notice the date October 15 being brought up repeatedly in the context of mandatory vaccinations. Italy's Green Pass is coming into force on October 15 and it's also the deadline for US Federal contract employees to get the vax, for example.
But it's not just at the federal level - many states, counties, universities and employers have taken on this seemingly arbitrary date as the deadline for vaccination - the drop dead date, if you will.
So what's the deal with October 15th? Coincidence? Is this just pattern recognition run amok, or is there something significant about this date? Because it's so widespread, is this an order coming from on high? Did the elites want everyone vaccinated on the first Friday after Canadian Thanksgiving? Or two weeks before Halloween?
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we speculate and hypothesize about what the heck is going on with October 15th.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
But it's not just at the federal level - many states, counties, universities and employers have taken on this seemingly arbitrary date as the deadline for vaccination - the drop dead date, if you will.
So what's the deal with October 15th? Coincidence? Is this just pattern recognition run amok, or is there something significant about this date? Because it's so widespread, is this an order coming from on high? Did the elites want everyone vaccinated on the first Friday after Canadian Thanksgiving? Or two weeks before Halloween?
Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we speculate and hypothesize about what the heck is going on with October 15th.
For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f
And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:
♥https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing
********
The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.
The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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