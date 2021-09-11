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A Dire Warning for Israel and the World, Dr Vladimir Zelenko Discusses Covid-19 Vaccinations
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360 views • September 11, 2021
One of the first physicians to publicly recommend Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for Covid-19, Vladimir Zelenko, MD, recently took part in a symposium with top Israeli rabbis, and did not mince words when warning of the dangers the citizens of the most vaccinated country in the world may be facing. He joins Del Bigtree in-studio to discuss. Visit thehighwire.com to see more of Del's videos about Covid-19 and the vaccines.
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