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WHY A BIDEN "WIN" WAS GREAT FOR THE FREEDOM MOVEMENT
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790 views • January 26, 2021
Nothing highlights the horror and absurdity of long term Leftist goals quite like having Leftists seize power and begin to use that power toward achieving those goals.
Which brings us to sleepy, creepy Joe Biden, also known as Kamala Harris’ placeholder, and the remarkable job he’s doing in highlighting the laughably Orwellian and thoroughly dictatorial worldview at the core of "Progressivism"...
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Which brings us to sleepy, creepy Joe Biden, also known as Kamala Harris’ placeholder, and the remarkable job he’s doing in highlighting the laughably Orwellian and thoroughly dictatorial worldview at the core of "Progressivism"...
_______
Connect at www.HellrazerReport.com
Donate: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=ZWYZT9XWMV9DG
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/ScottAlanBuss
Gab: https://gab.com/ScottAlanBuss
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScottAlanBuss
MeWe: https://mewe.com/p/hellrazerreport
Minds: https://www.minds.com/hellrazerreport/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HellrazerReport
Podcast: https://hellrazerreport.podbean.com/
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