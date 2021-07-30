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Joel & Pat's Wake Up Call 07-30-2021 They Will Try To Beat Us To The Point Of Submission
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30 views • July 30, 2021
The scamdemic has opened peoples eyes like no other event to dat (our opinion) and with that comes the realization we have been programmed. The governments (their owners to be specific) have been programming the masses for over 100 years using radio then tel-a-vision and now the internet. Let's talk about this a little today!
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Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/07/28/video-fox-reporter-asks-the-one-question-every-american-wants-the-answer-to/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/07/26/i-just-left-the-er-covid-fearmongering-goes-viral-on-twitter-n1464854
Waking the Future Telegram Public Group: https://t.me/joinchat/uNi-dMIwsZlmMGEx
Waking the Future Telegram Channel (Updates): https://t.me/wakingthefuture
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://summit.news/2021/07/28/video-fox-reporter-asks-the-one-question-every-american-wants-the-answer-to/
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2021/07/26/i-just-left-the-er-covid-fearmongering-goes-viral-on-twitter-n1464854
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