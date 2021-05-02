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An Old Man In A Chair exposes the Plandemic for what it is
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335 views • May 02, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman
Dr Vernon Coleman’s track record of spotting health dangers is second to none. Since the 1970s, when his first two ground breaking books (The Medicine Men and Paper Doctors) were published, Dr Coleman has been gaining friends among patients and enemies among doctors and drug companies.
Coleman was born in 1946, the son and only child of an electrical engineer. He was raised in Walsall, Staffordshire, in the West Midlands of England, where he attended Queen Mary's Grammar School. As a young child, Coleman was undecided on a career, deciding to become a doctor at 12 on a family friend's advice. Before attending medical school at Birmingham,he volunteered between 1964 and 1965 in Liverpool, getting children to aid and assist the elderly by painting their houses and doing their shopping.
https://vernoncoleman.org/
Dr Vernon Coleman’s track record of spotting health dangers is second to none. Since the 1970s, when his first two ground breaking books (The Medicine Men and Paper Doctors) were published, Dr Coleman has been gaining friends among patients and enemies among doctors and drug companies.
Coleman was born in 1946, the son and only child of an electrical engineer. He was raised in Walsall, Staffordshire, in the West Midlands of England, where he attended Queen Mary's Grammar School. As a young child, Coleman was undecided on a career, deciding to become a doctor at 12 on a family friend's advice. Before attending medical school at Birmingham,he volunteered between 1964 and 1965 in Liverpool, getting children to aid and assist the elderly by painting their houses and doing their shopping.
https://vernoncoleman.org/
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