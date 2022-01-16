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Wedding, wedding, wedding Tina Tor
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210 views • January 16, 2022
https://youtu.be/oX6loSAKrBc
Event presenter and organizer Tina Tor (Valentina Toropova) will try to record a promotional wedding video... Here's what came of it!
A billion viewers from the first seconds of the video clip, the first place at the global wedding festival, the rules of etiquette from the presenter and an exquisite life hack for choosing dishes in a restaurant.
In short, a joke ... But Laughter at the end of the video and Poems from Tina Tor make a video!
So, the wedding with Tina Tor. Behind the scenes of something weddings ... The author is not in the know and is not responsible!
https://www.instagram.com/tor_tina/
https://vk.com/id16380033
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Original and editorial versions of the copyright video content for blogs Ship Shard
(video, animation, videography, filming, videoproduction, business, movies, tv, mobilography, art, creation, photography, director, producer, media, IT, creative, creativity, culture, backstage, content creation, brands, lifehack, entertainment)
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Event presenter and organizer Tina Tor (Valentina Toropova) will try to record a promotional wedding video... Here's what came of it!
A billion viewers from the first seconds of the video clip, the first place at the global wedding festival, the rules of etiquette from the presenter and an exquisite life hack for choosing dishes in a restaurant.
In short, a joke ... But Laughter at the end of the video and Poems from Tina Tor make a video!
So, the wedding with Tina Tor. Behind the scenes of something weddings ... The author is not in the know and is not responsible!
https://www.instagram.com/tor_tina/
https://vk.com/id16380033
Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC
CMCproduction - full cycle video production
SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg
Original and editorial versions of the copyright video content for blogs Ship Shard
(video, animation, videography, filming, videoproduction, business, movies, tv, mobilography, art, creation, photography, director, producer, media, IT, creative, creativity, culture, backstage, content creation, brands, lifehack, entertainment)
Professional videography, collaboration, advertising, video for business, creatives, video production
https://www.instagram.com/mikhail_smirnov_/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0gtkwlw0YvFSodQ6wOOyOw
https://shipshard.blogspot.com
https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman
All Links https://shipshard.taplink.ws
Keywords
entertainmentculturehumorweddingartbridevideographyweddingswedding dayfunny videoweddingvideorussian weddingwedding showfunny wedding videoswedding filmevent organizerlaughter weddingjoke weddingwedding presentertoastmastermaster of ceremonieswedding organizerpoetry weddingfun weddingwedding backstage
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