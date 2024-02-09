SPANISH FARMERS AND OTHER PROTESTERS BLOCKADED A MAJOR HIGHWAY AND CLASHED WITH POLICE

As Europe is hit by waves of farmers protests, Spanish protesters blockaded a major highway in Requena that connects Vienna to Madrid and lit several fires which firemen later extinguished.

Police clashed with these protesters and forcibly dragged or carried many of them away. Tractors filled the streets and, like usual, manure was strewn down the streets and in various other places.





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/



