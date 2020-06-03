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Dr. Rashid A. Buttar discusses Coronavirus Video Six of Six
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48 views • June 03, 2020
Must see videos on the global pandemic. I have subscribed to the Centers For Advanced Medicine in order to see and hear important information on Covid-19. Following the upload of these videos, I will be uploading a video that I am producing on why I believe our governments are involved in medical fraud.
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